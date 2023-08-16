Advertise With Us
Charlottesville City Schools teachers gathering to prepare for the school year

CCS says 800 teachers and staff gathered to get ready for the school year.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville city schools start Wednesday, August 23, and Charlottesville high school teachers are getting some lessons of their own to get ready.

CCS says 800 teachers and staff gathered to get ready for the school year. Amber Handon is one of the teachers getting geared up.

“It’s a blank slate every single year, so you just need to start fresh and never know who’s gonna be on your caseload or in your classroom,” Handon said.

CCS Coordinator of Professional Learning Anna Isley says it’s important for all teachers and staff to be prepared for what’s to come this year.

Preparation stretched across more than 100 learning session, with topics ranging from reading fluency to social media.

“Lots of choices and learning opportunities for our staff, it’s important that they continue to grow and learn just as our students do,” Isley said.

CCS expects more than 4,500 students this semester.

