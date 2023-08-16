Advertise With Us
CASPCA awarded Grey Muzzle grant to help senior dogs

By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has been awarded a Grey Muzzle grant to help senior dogs.

Senior dogs have unique challenges, and it can be harder to find them a forever home.

The grant will help the SPCA get the pups in great shape and prepare them for a comfortable future.

“With the Grey Muzzle fund, we have the resources to immediately take care of whatever [our senior dogs’] health and medical needs may be so that they can go back to a wonderful caring home rather than stay here with us,” CASPCA Interim Executive Director Sue Friedman said.

The CASPCA is one of 90 animal welfare organizations chosen to receive funding.

