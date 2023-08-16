CASPCA awarded Grey Muzzle grant to help senior dogs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has been awarded a Grey Muzzle grant to help senior dogs.

Senior dogs have unique challenges, and it can be harder to find them a forever home.

The grant will help the SPCA get the pups in great shape and prepare them for a comfortable future.

“With the Grey Muzzle fund, we have the resources to immediately take care of whatever [our senior dogs’] health and medical needs may be so that they can go back to a wonderful caring home rather than stay here with us,” CASPCA Interim Executive Director Sue Friedman said.

The CASPCA is one of 90 animal welfare organizations chosen to receive funding.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.