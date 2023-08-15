UVA student veterans concerned with news of Veteran Student Center downsizing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In 2021, the University of Virginia created the Veteran Student Center.

Now, the university is turning the conference room into a dean’s office.

Veterans at UVA say they were left out of the decision regarding their space at the university.

“Along with losing this base we once had, we have yet to get some concrete answers and some feedback and actual steps on how we can address anything from sharing memories, gathering, enjoying each other’s company,” said Romeo Sarmiento with the Student Veterans of America at UVA.

Sarmiento says the Veteran Student Center is for more than just school work, and he considers it a home away from home.

“When I first entered the VSC it was decorated with memorabilia patches, everything that could remind me of my service, but as well as reflect on it as a student on grounds,” Sarmiento said.

NBC29 reached out to the University of Virginia, and it provided a statement that says in part: ”Members of the Student Affairs team are in direct coordination with representatives from the Student Veterans Group and individual student veterans to discuss their concerns and reach a solution.”

Sarmiento says student veterans spoke to UVA last week, but that the discussion came after the decision had been made.

