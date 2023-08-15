Summer Treat Ahead - Less Humid Midweek

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the wake of a cold front, drier and more comfortable conditions working in across the region tonight. A nice mid-August Summer treat for the midweek with less humid conditions. A dry stretch of days will take us ahead this week. For August, humidity levels will remain on the low side. Temperatures near seasonable levels as well.

Later in the weekend into next week, another heat wave appears likely.

Tonight: Mostly clear, some patchy fog, turning more comfortable. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, nice and less humid. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice, seasonable, low humidity. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs upper 80s. Lows low 60s.

Sunday; Hot and more humid. Mostly sunny. Highs low 90s. Los around 70.

Monday: Hotter, humid. Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s.

