Sentara mobile mammography van coming to Greene County

Sentara RMH Medical Center and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital are teaming up with the Greene Care Clinic and Greene County Government.
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mobile mammography van is coming to the Greene County community.

Sentara RMH Medical Center and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital are teaming up with the Greene Care Clinic and Greene County government.

The van will be parked in the Greene County Administrative Building parking lot between August 23 and October 13.

It will be open from 8 am to 3 pm.

For more information or to set up an appointment, click here.

