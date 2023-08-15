Sentara mobile mammography van coming to Greene County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mobile mammography van is coming to the Greene County community.

Sentara RMH Medical Center and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital are teaming up with the Greene Care Clinic and Greene County government.

The van will be parked in the Greene County Administrative Building parking lot between August 23 and October 13.

It will be open from 8 am to 3 pm.

