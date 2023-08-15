Hot and humid, stray shower

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front continues to move east. A stray shower cannot be ruled today. Heat and humidity will be elevated as well, however, a cooler and less humid airmass will gradually build in by Wednesday. Dry conditions can be expected for the rest of the week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: low 90s

Tonight: Evening stray shower, partly cloudy, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, not as humid, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

