City of Staunton closes on new J&DR Court location

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Chestnut Hills Shopping Center, which is the new location for Staunton’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, is officially owned by the city.

Director of Public Works, Jeff Johnston said they are going to start preparing it for the construction phase.

“The buildings are not in great shape so we want to make sure we keep it a safe and secure space,” said Johnston.

Johnston said at this point they are in the design phase, but because of the timeline they will be completing multiple steps at the same time.

“While we are working on the design we are simultaneously preparing the site for construction and doing some of the maintenance activities as well,” said Johnston.

He said they need to have a new J&DR court facility by fall of 2025.

”That is a very very ambitious schedule so we do not have the luxury to be wasteful with any of our time,” said Johnston.

Johnston said because this is a court facility, there are specific guidelines that need to be followed.

“The Commonwealth of Virginia has design standards for court facilities that is a very large document with page after page after page of things that have to be the way they have to be,” said Johnston.

Johnston said all the requirements need to be incorporated into their site on West Beverley Street.

