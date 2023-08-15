Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville receiving $11 million for affordable and special needs housing

Millions of dollars are coming to Charlottesville to support affordable and special needs housing loans.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Millions of dollars are coming to Charlottesville to support affordable and special needs housing loans.

The funds are part of $52 million Governor Glenn Youngkin is spreading across the Commonwealth.

Kindlewood, formerly Friendship Court, will receive $1.6 million out of the $11 million coming to Charlottesville.

“The only way to ensure that people can stay in the community, which they’ve grown up and that they live and they work is to provide opportunities for folks with subsidies like this,” Piedmont Housing Alliance CEO Sunshine Mathon said.

Mathon says PHA will receive $4.3 million to support three project sites.

“This funding is a critical gap filler to enable the development of affordable housing,” Mathon said.

Other groups in Charlottesville receiving funding are the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Community Services Housing Incorporated, and the Greater Charlottesville Habitat for Humanity.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash

Latest News

Sentara mobile mammography van coming to Greene County
Sentara mobile mammography van coming to Greene County
ACPS employees gather at Ting Pavilion to kick off the school year
ACPS employees gather at Ting Pavilion to kick off the school year
ACPS employees gather at Ting Pavilion to kick off the school year
ACPS employees gather at Ting Pavilion to kick off the school year
The event will be held at the Albemarle County Walmart from 10 to 3 on August 18 and 19.
Albemarle County hosting Stuff the Bus event