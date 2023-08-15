Charlottesville receiving $11 million for affordable and special needs housing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Millions of dollars are coming to Charlottesville to support affordable and special needs housing loans.

The funds are part of $52 million Governor Glenn Youngkin is spreading across the Commonwealth.

Kindlewood, formerly Friendship Court, will receive $1.6 million out of the $11 million coming to Charlottesville.

“The only way to ensure that people can stay in the community, which they’ve grown up and that they live and they work is to provide opportunities for folks with subsidies like this,” Piedmont Housing Alliance CEO Sunshine Mathon said.

Mathon says PHA will receive $4.3 million to support three project sites.

“This funding is a critical gap filler to enable the development of affordable housing,” Mathon said.

Other groups in Charlottesville receiving funding are the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Community Services Housing Incorporated, and the Greater Charlottesville Habitat for Humanity.

