Central Virginia needs more high school referees

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - The high school football regular season begins next week, and there’s still a need for more referees.

The Piedmont Valley Football Officials Association isn’t fully staffed for this season, but it says it’s doing its best to get new officials ready.

During a Friday night scrimmage, Chris Hutchinson is training to become a new official.

“Love football, love the game. It was an opportunity to give back to the game and giving back to the community. I was able to do it and here I am,” Hutchinson said.

On the other side of the field us another rookie ref, Michael Gremillion.

Both Gremillion and Hutchinson officiated basketball games last season, and now for the first time, they are preparing to ref football.

“[I] just started researching online to see how long it would take to become an official. Went to the website, PVFOA. Got a call within two days later,” Gremillion said. “They started the process from there.

Around this time last year, NBC29 did a story on the need for more high school sports officials in Central Virginia.

The PVFOA says it got a tremendous response from that story.

“Thanks to NBC29, last year we got 11 new refs to come out, so we’re hoping we can get some more officials,” said Alfred Wilson with PVFOA. “[A good official can be] any type of person that is calm-natured, that’s willing to learn, that’s willing to teach and be involved.”

To become a high school sports official, visit PVFOA.org and start the process.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.