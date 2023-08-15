Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

A break from the high humidity is on the way

Stray shower chance
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It’s another hot and humid day. We’ll see partly sunny skies, with hot temperatures and high humidity. A cold front continues to push east, a stray shower can’t be ruled out for the rest of the day. Meanwhile, drier air will work into the region Wednesday. Lower humidity and pleasant temperatures can be expected for the mid week. Rain chances look slim for the rest of the week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: low 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, lower humidity, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 90....Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash

Latest News

Hot and humid, stray shower
Scattered Showers and storms still possible tonight. Low end severe risk.
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Still Watching for Storms Tonight. Low End Severe Risk.
Tracking a cold front