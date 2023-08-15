Advertise With Us
12-foot-long alligator weighing over 500 pounds harvested

A hunting party in Alabama caught an alligator measuring over 12 feet long and weighing more...
A hunting party in Alabama caught an alligator measuring over 12 feet long and weighing more than 500 pounds.(Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Two hunting parties in Alabama returned with monster catches.

The Dees hunting party harvested an alligator measuring 12 feet, 3.5 inches long and weighing 518 pounds.

According to the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, the gator was caught in the Mobile River.

The Gamotis hunting party caught a 12 foot, 3 inch alligator weighing 491 pounds in the Alabama River.

Both gators were caught this past weekend and taken to the Southwest Alligator Management Zone.

