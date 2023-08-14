Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our hot and humid weather continues today. An approaching cold front to the west will bring rain, wind, and potential hail to the region later this afternoon and tonight. Conditions will begin to improve Tuesday, although, we still may see a stray shower. A dry stretch of weather will be on tap for rest of the week into the weekend. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, risk of storms, High: around 90

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, risk of storms, Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.