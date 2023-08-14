Still Watching for Storms Tonight. Low End Severe Risk.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Watching out to our West tonight for scattered showers and storms, that may work into the Valley and Central Virginia late tonight into early Tuesday morning. An isolated severe risk is still possible, mainly for damaging wind gusts. These showers and storms, in association with an approaching cold front that will work farther east on Tuesday.

While still humid to start Tuesday, with a stray shower or storm through midday, the humidity will start to drop by the evening.

Seasonable temperatures and less humid for Wednesday and Thursday. Hotter by Friday, ahead of the next cold front, which currently, appears to push through largely dry.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, some scattered showers and storms. Isolated severe risk possible. Lows low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, stray shower or storm through midday. Humid. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, seasonable, low humidity. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs upper 80s. Lows low 60s.

Sunday; Hot and more humid. Mostly sunny. Highs low 90s. Los around 70.

Monday: Hotter, humid. Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 90s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.