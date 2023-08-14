CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The work and school day is getting off to a dry start, however, that is expected to change later today. A hot and humid airmass will fuel scattered showers and storms, some of those could be on the stronger side. Capable of causing gusty wind, hail, and heavy downpours. Conditions will gradually begin to improve as the week progresses. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clouds & sun, risk of storms, High: around 90

Tonight: Risk of storms, Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, stray storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

