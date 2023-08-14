Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Risk of storms

Heavy rain, gusty wind and hail
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The work and school day is getting off to a dry start, however, that is expected to change later today. A hot and humid airmass will fuel scattered showers and storms, some of those could be on the stronger side. Capable of causing gusty wind, hail, and heavy downpours. Conditions will gradually begin to improve as the week progresses. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clouds & sun, risk of storms, High: around 90

Tonight: Risk of storms, Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, stray storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash

Latest News

App graphic generic
Monday Severe Risk
Catch the meteor shower tonight
Severe risk Monday
Severe weather risk
Hot Sunday and Severe Storm Monday
Severe weather risk Monday PM
Feeling like 100 degrees Sunday and severe storm Monday