Orange County Sheriff’s Office searching for Juan Rodriguez-Bedolla

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting.

OCSO says it was called out for a reported domestic with shots fired along Mansion Road around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, August 13. Deputies say the home was on fire when they got there, though everyone had gotten out.

Investigators believe 57-year-old Juan Rodriguez-Bedolla fired multiple shots into the home, blocked the exit so those inside couldn’t get out, and then set it on fire. He fled the scene in a gold Chevrolet Tahoe, which was later found on Sam Mundy Road.

The suspect was last seen driving a red Ford Sport Utility Vehicle, however, it was located abandoned in Waynesboro early Monday morning.

Bedolla is currently wanted on two counts of discharging a firearm in/at an occupied building.

The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending.

Juan Rodriguez-Bedolla (OCSO)

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.