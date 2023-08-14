Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Gas prices climb to highest level in 10 months

FILE - Gas prices are creeping towards $4 a gallon nationally.
FILE - Gas prices are creeping towards $4 a gallon nationally.(clear)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are planning to travel labor day weekend, you might want to factor in rising gas prices.

The cost of regular gas is above $4 a gallon in 11 states, according to AAA.

Others are nearing that threshold, and the national average is $3.85. That is the highest it has been in about 10 months.

Prices are up two cents just from last week.

Oil prices are up because Russia and Saudi Arabia have been cutting the global supply.

In the U.S., some refineries struggle to function in extreme heat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash

Latest News

A missing 11-year-old in Tennessee was found safe inside a storm drain.
VIDEO: 11-year-old girl rescued from storm drain
A missing 11-year-old in Tennessee was found safe inside a storm drain.
VIDEO: Missing 11-year-old rescued from storm drain (no sound)
FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
Former Mississippi officers expected to plead guilty to state charges for racist assault
(FILE)
10-year-old taking classes at UVA