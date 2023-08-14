Charlottesville-based company raises $80K to help Maui

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based company is pitching in to help Maui.

Rhoback says it donated 50% of its proceeds from its Aloha Collection. That money is going to organizations aiding people affected by the deadly wildfires.

“It’s crazy to think that all this happened in the past few days and the amount of destruction that’s wreaking on the local community it’s horrific,” Marketing Director Matthew Casciani said Monday, August 14. “We want to as much as we can to rally our community behind it and get some money out there.”

With help from the community, Rhoback says it raised $80,000.

