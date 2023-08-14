Advertise With Us
10-year-old taking classes at UVA

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A 10-year-old is earning credits this summer at the University of Virginia.

“I was coming to UVA every Saturday and getting a fun little lesson for a few hours about the topic I chose,” Linda Pistun said.

Linda is now at UVA three days a week, learning Mandarin Chinese.

“There’s so much complexity and the characters are the hardest part for me,” she said.

Linda hopes to take more classes at UVA, then go to California Institute of Technology for grad school.

“I want to be an astrophysicist because it combines my four favorite things: Astronomy, chemistry, physics and mathematics,” she said.

Linda is also a published author. Her new book is Linda and the Mysterious Footprints.

“It’s a children’s book that is all about science and how we can improve our environment by decreasing our carbon footprint,” she said.

