UVA fans get autographs and pictures during Meet The Team Day

Hundreds of fans showed up at Scott Stadium Sunday, August 13, to get autographs and pictures with players on the UVA Football team.
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Cavaliers kick off the season in Nashville. Their first home game is set for September 9 against James Madison University.

