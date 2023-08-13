Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Special training helps Albemarle County’s female officers

Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police officers recently got to attend special training that explores law enforcement from a female’s perspective.

“I think more people need to attend it, just because it’s emotional survival,” Officer Amanda Conner said.

County officers traveled to Maryland for the training, which covered a variety of topics.

“Nutrition is a really big thing,” Conner said. “I’ve started tracking my sleep at night and realizing that I do not get near what I need.”

Conner says she hasn’t had issues within ACPD.

“I feel like is everybody that I’ve worked with on my shift kind of respects me as a female. They’re like my brothers,” she said. “They’ll show up on a scene, and if I’m primary, they’re going to continue to allow me to be primary and not kind of overstep me because I’m a female.”

Conner says her appearance sometimes plays a part in a police situation.

“Something that I’ve experienced is when I arrive on scene, if someone kind of looks at me different just because I’m a female, until they start to talk to me. I’m more of a communicator,” she said.

Regardless of the challenges faced, Conner says she loves being a part of the department.

“I’ve never been happier. I just feel really good coming into work, especially with this apartment. It felt like home when I first entered it, and it’s been home ever since,” she said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash

Latest News

Waynesboro flag. (FILE)
Gluten-free bakery coming to Waynesboro
(FILE)
Dominion Energy says it is working to reduce outages in Keswick area
(FILE)
Grant helping inmates get solar certification
Bluebird Books and the Free Book Bus partner for the annual Stuff the Bus event
Bluebird Books and the Free Book Bus partner for the annual Stuff the Bus event