Special training helps Albemarle County’s female officers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police officers recently got to attend special training that explores law enforcement from a female’s perspective.

“I think more people need to attend it, just because it’s emotional survival,” Officer Amanda Conner said.

County officers traveled to Maryland for the training, which covered a variety of topics.

“Nutrition is a really big thing,” Conner said. “I’ve started tracking my sleep at night and realizing that I do not get near what I need.”

Conner says she hasn’t had issues within ACPD.

“I feel like is everybody that I’ve worked with on my shift kind of respects me as a female. They’re like my brothers,” she said. “They’ll show up on a scene, and if I’m primary, they’re going to continue to allow me to be primary and not kind of overstep me because I’m a female.”

Conner says her appearance sometimes plays a part in a police situation.

“Something that I’ve experienced is when I arrive on scene, if someone kind of looks at me different just because I’m a female, until they start to talk to me. I’m more of a communicator,” she said.

Regardless of the challenges faced, Conner says she loves being a part of the department.

“I’ve never been happier. I just feel really good coming into work, especially with this apartment. It felt like home when I first entered it, and it’s been home ever since,” she said.

