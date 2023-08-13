Advertise With Us
Monday Severe Risk

By Dominique Smith
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A great evening ahead to catch the Perseid meteor showers. Partly cloudy skies overnight with mild temperatures. Into Monday, tracking a severe storm risk that could bring strong winds and some hail. Following that, the week looks amazing. Sunny and dry through next Sunday. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Monday: Severe storm risk. Highs around 90. Lows in the low 70′s.

Tuesday - Sunday: Sunny, seasonably hot and dry. Highs in the mid 80′s to mid 90′s.

Isolated Storms Saturday Night