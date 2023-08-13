Hot Sunday and Severe Storm Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The heat index or feels like temperature will be nearing 100 degrees Sunday afternoon over central Virginia.

On the alert for a few strong to severe thunderstorms later Monday afternoon and evening. Localized damaging winds will be the primary threat. Along with downpours, lightning, hail and the overall tornado risk in minimal.

Mainly dry and seasonably hot Tuesday through next weekend.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm risk. Most areas will stay dry. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Isolated shower/storm risk. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday through next weekend: Mostly to partly sunny. High temperatures of 85 to 90 degrees. Overnight lows of 65 to 70 degrees.

