Grant helping inmates get solar certification

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thanks to a grant from the Climate Resiliency Challenge, one nonprofit can now train inmates in solar certification.

The Creed Project was started by Flipp Inc. to help people get skills that will allow them to get jobs in the solar industry.

“Our hopes and some of our outcomes that we expect are to have people in viable working positions where they do more than survive, they thrive, " Raye Elliott with Flipp Inc said.

These certification courses will be offered in jails in central Virginia.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.