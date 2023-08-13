Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Grant helping inmates get solar certification

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thanks to a grant from the Climate Resiliency Challenge, one nonprofit can now train inmates in solar certification.

The Creed Project was started by Flipp Inc. to help people get skills that will allow them to get jobs in the solar industry.

“Our hopes and some of our outcomes that we expect are to have people in viable working positions where they do more than survive, they thrive, " Raye Elliott with Flipp Inc said.

These certification courses will be offered in jails in central Virginia.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash

Latest News

Bluebird Books and the Free Book Bus partner for the annual Stuff the Bus event
Bluebird Books and the Free Book Bus partner for the annual Stuff the Bus event
Charlottesville Area Mountain Bike club adding new trails to Heyward Community Forest
Charlottesville Area Mountain Bike club adding new trails to Heyward Community Forest
The Soul of Cville returns for its third year
The Soul of Cville returns for its third year
The Piedmont Area Tennis association hosts its second annual Wheelchair Tennis Camp
The Piedmont Area Tennis association hosts its second annual Wheelchair Tennis Camp