Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Gluten-free bakery coming to Waynesboro

Waynesboro flag. (FILE)
Waynesboro flag. (FILE)(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - A new gluten-free bakery and bistro is opening in Waynesboro.

Crack O’ Dawn hopes to open in September.

“It’s something that’s definitely needed in the area. It’s really hard for people with Celiac to go somewhere and feel like they got the confidence to eat somewhere and know there’s no cross contamination,” Elizabeth Easter said.

Easter says there is still a lot of work that needs to be done before it opens.

Click here to donate to Crack O’ Dawn’s gofundme campaign.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash

Latest News

Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Special training helps Albemarle County’s female officers
(FILE)
Dominion Energy says it is working to reduce outages in Keswick area
(FILE)
Grant helping inmates get solar certification
Bluebird Books and the Free Book Bus partner for the annual Stuff the Bus event
Bluebird Books and the Free Book Bus partner for the annual Stuff the Bus event