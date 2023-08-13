Dominion Energy says it is working to reduce outages in Keswick area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People living in the Keswick area of Albemarle County say they’ve been having issues with their electricity.

Thomas Knight says he and his wife experience at least four outages a month.

“Any given day, a calm day, we still lose power. Doesn’t have to be a bad storm or anything like that,” Knight said. “I don’t know what the problem is, I don’t know where it comes from, but I can’t get an answer a direct answer from Dominion.”

“This area is challenging in terms of distributing electricity. It’s heavily wooded,” Tim Eberly with Dominion Energy said. “We’ve had a number of outages over the years in that area, and the vast majority have had been from fallen trees or tree limbs.”

Eberly says Charlottesville and its surrounding area can be difficult to keep the lights on 24/7 for this same reason, and it is something the utility company is working on constantly.

“We are doing two things to try to reduce the number of outages in this in this area. The first thing, probably the most important thing, is we are stepping up our tree trimming in the area,” Eberly said. “The other thing is that we are adding a second electrical circuit to this area, which will also allow us to reduce outages.”

Eberly says adding a second electrical circuit is part of Dominion’s state-wide grid hardening project.

