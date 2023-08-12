The Soul of Cville returns for its third year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Soul of Cville is back for its third year.

Organizers say all three days of the event will highlight Black excellence in the city and county.

Khalilah Jones says the Soul of Cville started after she had an idea to put on a fashion show.

“101.3 Jamz was also wanting to put on an event, and we kind of just combined forces to think that, you know, maybe we should just celebrate and uplift all of the Black community, Black artisans, businesses and talent,” Jones said.

Now, the festival has blossomed into an annual event that celebrates Black culture.

“This all kind of falls on August 12, which we all know what history we have with that. We just want to reclaim the narrative that although that was a dark time in Charlottesville, we still thrive,” Jones said.

Jones says this year’s festival will include some new ideas.

“We will do a L.I.T. and Paint, which stands for Let’s Intentionally Thrive. We will also give away a L.I.T. scholarship,” Jones said. “We definitely want the youth to come out and we want to elevate and celebrate them as well.”

There is plenty of time to enjoy the festival before it wraps up on Sunday.

“Sunday, what we’re also doing differently this year is we are offering an inclusive Black media panel discussion.”

After the panel discussion, De La Roll will host a pop-up skate to end the event.

“There will be food, food trucks, community resources, pictures, you can expect for it to feel like a family reunion with like 1,000 of your closest cousins,” Jones said.

Soul of Cville is free and ends Sunday, August 13 at 4 pm.

