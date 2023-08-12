RPD gets positive turnout for 2nd annual Gun Buyback event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department teamed up with Liberation Church for the second annual Gun Buyback event held Saturday, August 12. The event was from 7 - 11 a.m., and it seemed like people were excited to sell their guns because cars were lined up as early as 5:30 a.m.

City leaders are hoping this event will help reduce the number of gun-related deaths and crimes.

“An unwanted gun, an unattended firearm, can be used in many ways. It can make its way to the black market, someone who’s considering harming themselves could use it, or a child might find it,” Captain John Hall, with Richmond Police Department explained.

Donators received $200 - $250 in the form of a gift card of their choice from Amazon, Walmart or Wawa.

The amount of money depended on the type of gun brought. While Captain Hall says this event isn’t for everyone, he says it’s an excellent opportunity for families to have meaningful conversations about gun safety.

“That’s a good thing because it kind of gets that conversation within the household, and it could possibly make its way out to the community, and if we can save one life, the cost of saving one life makes it’s worth it,” Captain Hall said.

Most volunteers are with the church, but one volunteer has been a trauma nurse for 15 years. She said she came out to help because she’s seen first-hand how gun violence can affect families.

“It’s damaging to their psychological well-being as well as their physical,” said Brieanna Dixon, a nurse and the Trauma & Burn Prevention & Outreach Coordinator for Chippenham Hospital.

She wasn’t the only volunteer out there for the first time. Jermon Blot, with Liberation Church, said after he heard about last year’s Gun Buyback event - he had to make it his business to participate. He said he’s thankful he did because he says he’s being a part of the bigger picture - keeping Richmond safe.

“The event was awesome, you know, just from the turnout from everybody working together; it’s good when we can come together to do things in a positive way to have positive change and impact on the city,” said Blot.

