Isolated Storms Saturday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a chance for isolated storms with a marginal severe risk tonight. The system looks to mostly affect areas west of the Blue Ridge, with primary threats being strong, damaging wind gusts. Sunday is another hot and humid day with heat indices around 100, and a stray chance for storms in the afternoon, but otherwise dry. More scattered storms on Monday with an increased severe risk, followed by a quiet and gradually warming week. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Isolated storms. Lows in the 60′s.

Sunday: Hot and humid with stray afternoon storms. Highs in the low 90′s. Lows around 70.

Monday: Scattered storms. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows in the low 70′s.

Tuesday-Saturday: Nice, sunny, and seasonable. Highs in the mid 80′s to low 90′s.

