Hot summer weekend with spotty storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hotter than usual for this second weekend of August. Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances.

There’s a localized severe thunderstorm risk Saturday evening for mainly the Shenandoah Valley.

The Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend. Looking to the north overnight there will be some clouds blocking the views.

A little hotter Sunday with the heat index or feels like temperatures of about 100 degrees.

Tracking the progress of a better scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance Monday. Isolated severe thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening.

Seasonably hot next week.

Saturday: Hot sunshine, high sunburn index. Highs temperatures in the humid low to mid 90s.

Saturday overnight: Isolated evening shower/storm. Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid with a spotty shower/storm chance. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny with a scattered shower and thunderstorm forming in the afternoon and evening. Localized severe weather possible. Highs in the 80s. Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates.

Tuesday through Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs mid 80s to 90 degrees. Lows mid 60s to 70 degrees.

