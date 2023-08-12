Charlottesville Area Mountain Bike club adding new trails to Heyward Community Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Area Mountain Bike Club is working to add new trails to the Heyward Community Forest.

The nonprofit is looking to hit its donation goal of $35,000 to help complete the project.

“We hope that by putting these trails in, it’ll provide lots of recreational healthy outdoor activities for walkers, hikers, birdwatchers, dog walkers and bikers to get into the forest,” CAMBC Treasurer Dave Stackhouse said.

The final project will add thirteen new trails.

The deadline to donate is September 30. A link to donate is available here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.