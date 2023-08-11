UVA Health receives top scores from CDC maternity practices survey

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is receiving an A+ for its breastfeeding medicine program.

It scored a 96 out of 100 on the CDC’s Maternity Practices Survey.

The scoring is based off how well a program is supporting infants and their mothers’ feeding and nutrition process.

UVA Hospital offers new moms an on-call lactation consultant and staff with specialty training.

“The majority of families want to breastfeed their babies, but due to different various barriers they might struggle with actually reaching their feeding goals, so when we change how we give care in the hospital, it increases the family’s chances of success,” said Katie Zecha with UVA Health.

UVA Health says that even after moms and their babies leave the hospital, it offers out-patient consulting on breast-feeding issues.

