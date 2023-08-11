Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Tonsler League rises to new heights

Charlottesville's Tonsler League
Charlottesville's Tonsler League(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tonsler Park in Charlottesville has been the place to be this summer to watch basketball.

A lot of people have shown up to watch some of the area’s best talent compete in the Tonsler League.

“It’s super competitive. As you saw today it can get a little rowdy, but at the end of the day it’s all love,” DeAndre Bryant said. “Coming out here allows me to get a little edge off and really express that side of myself a little more.”

Sponsors helped out this season by providing players with some new jerseys.

“To see the support of Black-owned businesses, it’s something good for Charlottesville ultimately,” Bryant said.

Organizers say there’s been an increase in talent and crowd participation for the second year of the enhanced Tonsler League.

“There’s a lot of intensity, there’s a lot of high level basketball being displayed,” Ahmad Hawkins said. “You got guys who were players of the year in high school, went on to college. Some guys went overseas.”

The Tonsler League playoff semifinals capped off a sizzling summer.

“We’ve had Tony Bennett come down, we’ve had NBA players come down. UVA guys, Instagram stars, you name it. They’re here, and it’s safe,” Wes Bellamy said.

This year’s Tonsler League championship game tips off Sunday, August 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

Amaje Parker and Noah Grevious
Albemarle’s dynamic duo of Parker & Grevious aiming high this season
The Patriots’ offense features two of the top players in central Virginia: Seniors Amaje Parker...
Albemarle’s dynamic duo of Parker & Grevious aiming high this season
Malachi Fields
Malachi Fields expects big junior season with ‘Hoos
Eli Sullivan
Crozet’s Eli Sullivan wins back-to-back horseshoe throwing world championships