Tonsler League rises to new heights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tonsler Park in Charlottesville has been the place to be this summer to watch basketball.

A lot of people have shown up to watch some of the area’s best talent compete in the Tonsler League.

“It’s super competitive. As you saw today it can get a little rowdy, but at the end of the day it’s all love,” DeAndre Bryant said. “Coming out here allows me to get a little edge off and really express that side of myself a little more.”

Sponsors helped out this season by providing players with some new jerseys.

“To see the support of Black-owned businesses, it’s something good for Charlottesville ultimately,” Bryant said.

Organizers say there’s been an increase in talent and crowd participation for the second year of the enhanced Tonsler League.

“There’s a lot of intensity, there’s a lot of high level basketball being displayed,” Ahmad Hawkins said. “You got guys who were players of the year in high school, went on to college. Some guys went overseas.”

The Tonsler League playoff semifinals capped off a sizzling summer.

“We’ve had Tony Bennett come down, we’ve had NBA players come down. UVA guys, Instagram stars, you name it. They’re here, and it’s safe,” Wes Bellamy said.

This year’s Tonsler League championship game tips off Sunday, August 13 at 7:30 p.m.

