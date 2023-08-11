Soul of Cville debuting mural painted by Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center worked with a mural artist to paint four mural panels.

The students hope to reflect what community recovery looks like as an incarcerated individual.

They decided to make each mural panel the same size as a cell door, seven by three feet.

The artwork will have its first debut this weekend at Ix Art Park.

“The sources of the pieces are pretty much just empowerment in different forms,” muralist Jae Johnson said. “It was an eye opening experience to actually go into the center and see the brilliant minds that are there and just listen to them.”

If you don’t get a chance to see the murals at Ix Art Park, they will be displayed in different communities around Charlottesville in the coming weeks.

