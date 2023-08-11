Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Soul of Cville debuting mural painted by Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center students

The students hope to reflect what community recovery looks like as an incarcerated individual.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center worked with a mural artist to paint four mural panels.

The students hope to reflect what community recovery looks like as an incarcerated individual.

They decided to make each mural panel the same size as a cell door, seven by three feet.

The artwork will have its first debut this weekend at Ix Art Park.

“The sources of the pieces are pretty much just empowerment in different forms,” muralist Jae Johnson said. “It was an eye opening experience to actually go into the center and see the brilliant minds that are there and just listen to them.”

If you don’t get a chance to see the murals at Ix Art Park, they will be displayed in different communities around Charlottesville in the coming weeks.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

Soul of Cville debuting mural painted by Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center students
Soul of Cville debuting mural painted by Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center students
UVA Health receives top scores from CDC maternity practices survey
UVA Health receives top scores from CDC maternity practices survey
CPD removes Long St explosive
Charlottesville police remove inactive controlled explosive at Long St construction site
The Center for Nonprofit Excellence in Charlottesville (FILE)
Organizations team up to help Charlottesville-area nonprofits get political attention