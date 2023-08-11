Retail vacancies fluctuating in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Downtown Mall and some city shopping centers seem to be dotted with vacancies right now.

The July 2023 Retail Property Vacancy Report has been released, and it shows the fluctuating state of our retail situation.

Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall has the most stores in the city, 190 in all, but also the most vacancies in the city at eleven.

Vacancies are also up at Seminole Square, increasing from five to seven since the beginning of the year.

The Corner has reported two vacancies since the start of the year, and plans are in motion to fill at least one of them with a Raising Cane’s.

At the Barracks Road Shopping Center, despite some high profile closings, the number of vacancies has improved from eight to six since January.

Vacancies on the second floor and higher were not included in the report.

