Nice summer day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Happy Friday ! We’ll see partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures today. Humidity levels will be somewhat lower. A southwest wind will elevate humidity and temperatures this weekend. It’s back to reality with high temperatures this weekend in the low to mid 90s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that may bring a stray shower or storm to the region Sunday. However, there will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms Monday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & warm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower or storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.