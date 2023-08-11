Advertise With Us
Nice summer day

Higher heat and humidity on the way
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Happy Friday ! We’ll see partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures today. Humidity levels will be somewhat lower. A southwest wind will elevate humidity and temperatures this weekend. It’s back to reality with high temperatures this weekend in the low to mid 90s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that may bring a stray shower or storm to the region Sunday. However, there will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms Monday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & warm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower or storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

