More AED’s coming to Page County Schools and athletic facilities

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Much of school divisions’ crisis plans can’t be shared publicly due to safety reasons.

Thursday night, Page County’s School Board got an update on this year’s crisis plans to cite what was learned from last year and the incident that occurred at Shenandoah Elementary.

”We had a good plan, but we have a better plan, we were able to update, articulate and you know it’s a positive experience when you learn and when you make adjustments and we feel like we did that,” Dr. Paul Johnson, assistant superintendent of human resources said.

The new plans also include additional AED and expiration data in each building.

“Now we also have where all of the principals can access what type of battery, what type of model is it, when’s the expiration date and who’s paying attention to that,” Dr. Johnson said.

Dr. Johnson said that even the AED plan is still growing.

“I learned this week that some of our outdoor sporting facilities were adding AED for some locations so that’s being added,” Dr. Johnson said.

