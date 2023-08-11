Louisa County SRO honored for keeping students safe in the classroom and on the road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The school resource officer at Louisa County High School, Sergeant Nathan Harris, is being honored for the work he does to keep students safe.

“He’s all about building relationships and just so positive, and you can see his love for our community every single day,” LCPS Superintendent Doug Straley said.

In addition to being an SRO, Harris is also the advisor for Youth of Virginia Speak Out about Traffic Safety (YOVASO).

“The Youth of Virginia speak out about traffic safety,” Harris said. “We lose more kids each and every year to vehicle crashes than anything else here in Louisa County.”

Students like Emily Kober appreciate the guidance and encouragement Harris consistently provides to the entire student body.

“He’s what keeps me going and what keeps me on track. He tells me all the time, ‘Stay focused. Keep in mind, right, you got this,’ you know. Keeps pushing me in a positive way,” Kober said.

LCPS wanted to put a spotlight on what it means to have someone in the school building who puts students’ safety at the forefront.

“Helping them learn those safe driving habits, and certainly having an SRO like Sergeant Harris, who really truly cares about every single kid in this building,” Straley said.

