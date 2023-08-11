Advertise With Us
Hunters for the Hungry holds fundraiser to help feed families

Hunters for the Hungry
Hunters for the Hungry(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - People got the best of both the hunting and baseball season Thursday night in Lynchburg.

A local organization is using hunting to help families put much-needed protein on their tables.

People enjoyed the Hunters for the Hungry Night at the Lynchburg Hillcats game. Fans showed up to the game wearing camo.

There were raffles, prizes, and benefits for sponsors.

Leaders say having fundraisers like this one is essential to help continue making a difference.

“There’s a lot of folks that don’t know what we do,” explained Hunter for the Hungry Director Gary Arrington. “The impact that we have on the community. And how we’re able to provide an essential high protein low-fat red meat to food banks and missions and churches.”

The proceeds from the event will go towards paying meat processing fees from donated deer to feed the hungry.

