Hot and Humid Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure will keep us dry and seasonable today, and through most of the weekend, but hotter temperatures are on the way. We’ll see the upper 80′s to mid 90′s through Sunday, with an increase in humidity. Tracking a chance for stray storms late Sunday with a better chance for storms on Monday. That will be followed by several days of seasonable and mostly sunny conditions. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 80′s. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Saturday: Hot and humid. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Sunday: More hot and humid with a stray storm chance. Highs in the mid 90′s. Lows around 70.

Monday: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows around 70.

Tuesday - Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 80′s.

