CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and Humid Weekend. Low end storm chances, mainly west of the Blue Ridge. On Saturday night, some storms moving through the Ohio Valley may move into the Shenandoah Valley and near the Blue Ridge. Isolated severe risk, for damaging wind gusts, possible. A better chance for storms to return Monday across the region.

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Saturday night: Few storms possible. Partly cloudy, muggy. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Stray PM storms possible. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, not as humid. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs around 90.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.