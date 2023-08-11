Community Climate Collaborative report highlights health impacts of climate change

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A recent report from the Community Climate Collaborative (C3) highlights how climate change is impacting the health of people in Charlottesville, especially in underserved communities.

“When we’re building solutions to climate change, we have to take into account everyone’s voices,” C3 Climate Justice Policy Manager Katie Ebinger said.

The report is broken down into six sections, with each focusing on a certain aspect of health and how climate change affects it.

Ebinger says this report will help organizations create equitable solutions for underserved communities.

“When you think of a topic, like we can talk about vehicle emissions for instance, so, vehicles can pollute not only carbon dioxide, but also other harmful gases like nitrogen oxides and things like that, which are really bad for your health,” Ebinger said.

Ebinger also says nitrogen oxide emissions, which pollute the air significantly, are 2.7% higher in Black and brown neighborhoods, where public transportation is more prevalent.

“We have to build solutions that fit for everybody, and so I think that’s the first point. Just being as inclusive as possible,” Ebinger said.

