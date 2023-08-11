Charlottesville police remove inactive controlled explosive at Long St construction site

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police removed an inactive controlled explosive found on a construction site located on 315 Long St.

The bypass located at the address was blocked off by police for a short time.

CPD says there is no threat or traffic impact to local businesses or residents.

