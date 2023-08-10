Special use permit granted for Cherry Avenue neighborhood development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Something new is on the way for Charlottesville’s Cherry Avenue neighborhood.

A special use permit has been granted, which will allow developers to add dozens of homes and build a new grocery store.

“Under the existing zoning, you couldn’t have any kind of grocery store there, as well as to build the housing in the nonprofit spaces,” City Councilor Michael Payne said.

The councilor says the existing zoning made the neighborhoods surrounding Cherry Ave. a food desert.

“There used to be a grocery store for many years there, that’s not been gone for a long time,” Payne said. “People in the neighborhood have always wanted to have a local grocery store come back. So people can walk to get groceries, they don’t need to take the bus or drive every time they want to pick something up.”

Charlottesville hopes this project can be used as a model for other developments in the city.

“If developers work from the very beginning with residents in the neighborhood and pursue partnerships, you can see new development that includes actual affordable housing and benefits of community,” Payne said.

