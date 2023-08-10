Advertise With Us
Showers to Start Day, Nicer Afternoon Ahead

By Dominique Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Low pressure will bring showers and a chance for embedded storms early Thursday. Conditions improve into the afternoon with skies clearing tonight. High pressure pushes into the area this evening and will remain through Saturday, so the next few days will be pleasant, but a warm up is on the way. Temperatures into the weekend will be in the 90′s. The weekend will also be mostly dry, with a chance for stray showers on Sunday, before a system brings more widespread rain and storms into Monday. Check back for updates.

Today: Early showers and storm, clearing into the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Friday & Saturday: Sunny, hot and more humid. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 70′s.

Sunday & Monday: Tracking stray storms on Sunday becoming more widespread Monday. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Comfortable and mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s.

