Schools across Virginia can receive free breakfast and lunch in the 2023-24 school year

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Starting in the 20-23 to 20-24 school year, schools in Roanoke City, Lynchburg, and more are participating in The Community Eligibility Provisions or C.E.P.

C.E.P. allows high-poverty schools and school divisions to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students.

This eliminates collecting household applications to determine eligibility.

According to Virginia Hunger Solutions, 511 schools in Virginia have adopted C.E.P. causing a 56% increase since the 2018-19 school year.

Schools participating in C-E-P are guaranteed to receive the same meal reimbursement rate for four years.

To find out if your school is participating, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.