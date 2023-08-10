Advertise With Us
REVIVE! training at Staunton City Library Thursday

opioids
opioids(WTOC)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District will be at Staunton Library Thursday at 4pm for REVIVE! training.

Laura Lee Wight, Population Manger, Central Shenandoah Health said since June of 2022, Central Shenandoah Health District has been partnering with multiple libraries across our district, to provide a one hour drop in window for community members to access free REVIVE! training.

CSHD partners with the Department of Behavioral Health and Human Services, their REVIVE! program to provide free education, training, and naloxone access to community members.

“This program allows us to make sure that everyone in our community is best equipped with knowledge and skills on save the life of someone who might be experiencing an overdose, and increase the access to naloxone,” said Wight.

Since, 2013 fatal opioid overdoses have been the leading cause of unnatural death in Virginia.

“In response, the REVIVE! program was established as a statewide program for anyone in Virginia to legally possess and administer naloxone which helps in overdose reversals,” said Wight.

Wight said they are trying to increase information about substance use and opioid overdose. They are also trying to reduce stigma and normalize having naloxone in your first aid kit at home.

