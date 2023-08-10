Advertise With Us
Research at UVA Health may held scientists better understand COVID-19

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research from UVA Health may help explain why COVID-19 is so good at jumping from one species to another.

“It’s very satisfying because I think it explains a bunch of things people have observed and then also gives us this understanding of what to watch out for in the future,” Professor Peter Kasson said.

Kasson says this discovery will help scientists prevent COVID-19 and other viruses like it from getting worse over time.

“We know that COVID sticks to the ACE-2 protein, and we also know that COVID - or SARS-COV-2 - can be kind of sticky in general. So we were interested in just how important was this protein to the virus’ ability to infect,” Kasson said.

ACE-2 is the protein that allows COVID-19 to spread, but Kasson says it can spread other ways: “What we found is that if we take away the ACE-2 protein and just use a synthetic technology to stick the virus to a cell membrane that the virus doesn’t infect quite as well, but it can still get in,” the professor said.

Kasson says over time this could potentially lead us right back into another global pandemic, which is why understanding how the virus spreads is so important.

“COVID has consistently surprised us, and I’m sure it will continue to do so. I think its greatest potential for evolution is in terms of now how its interacting with our immunity to it and how it continues to find ways to escape our immunity to it and infect people again,” Kasson said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

