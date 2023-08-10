Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

PVCC wants to help its students reach their employment goals

The campus of Piedmont Virginia Community College. (FILE)
The campus of Piedmont Virginia Community College. (FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The new chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges has plans to transform the community college system in Virginia.

He wants to focus on prioritizing job placement for students beyond completing their program.

Piedmont Virginia Community College says its mission is to help every student complete what they started.

And with that, PVCC says all pathways lead to a job.

“So if a student comes to us and they want to earn a degree to transfer to a four-year institution, it leads to a job. If they come to us for short-term training, it leads to a job. So I’m really excited about that opportunity for not only the college, but all 23 colleges to be responsive to business and industry needs,” PVCC President Jean Runyon said.

Runyon also says it is important for community colleges to prepare the new majority of learners - like working adults, veterans, and parents - for jobs of today and opportunities of the future.

PVCC classes begin August 21.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash

Latest News

After five months, discount airline Avelo is leaving Charlottesville Albemarle Airport.
Avelo ending service at CHO
Police chiefs participating in forum
Police chiefs participate in forum hosted by the Senior Statesmen of Virginia
Police chiefs from Albemarle County, Charlottesville, and the University of Virginia updated...
Police chiefs participate in forum hosed by the Senior Statesmen of Virginia
(FILE)
Special use permit granted for Cherry Avenue neighborhood development