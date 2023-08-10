PVCC wants to help its students reach their employment goals

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The new chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges has plans to transform the community college system in Virginia.

He wants to focus on prioritizing job placement for students beyond completing their program.

Piedmont Virginia Community College says its mission is to help every student complete what they started.

And with that, PVCC says all pathways lead to a job.

“So if a student comes to us and they want to earn a degree to transfer to a four-year institution, it leads to a job. If they come to us for short-term training, it leads to a job. So I’m really excited about that opportunity for not only the college, but all 23 colleges to be responsive to business and industry needs,” PVCC President Jean Runyon said.

Runyon also says it is important for community colleges to prepare the new majority of learners - like working adults, veterans, and parents - for jobs of today and opportunities of the future.

PVCC classes begin August 21.

