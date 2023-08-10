Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Parents expected to voice frustrations over bus availability during Albemarle School Board meeting

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Destini Harris
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County parents are expected to voice their frustrations over recent bus policies during a School Board meeting Thursday, August 10.

Letter were recently sent to families, letting them know if bus service would be available for them or not.

Albemarle County Public Schools says roughly 1,000 students will not have bus transportation. Administrators blame the ongoing shortage of bus drivers, but some parents counter that issue is not new.

The first day of school in Albemarle County is Wednesday, August 23.

Thursday’s meeting gets underway at 6:30 p.m. at the County Office Building.

This is a developing story.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash

Latest News

Community Climate Collaborative
Dave Matthews Band Bama Works Fund distributing $775K to Charlottesville nonprofits
NBC29 Meteorologist Josh Fitzpatrick explains what an urban heat island is.
NBC29 Weather Feature: Urban Heat Island
NBC29 Meteorologist Josh Fitzpatrick explains different types of precipitation.
NBC29 Weather Feature: Types of Precipitation
NBC29 Meteorologist Josh Fitzpatrick offers tornado safety tips.
NBC29 Weather Feature: Tornado Safety