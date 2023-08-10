Parents expected to voice frustrations over bus availability during Albemarle School Board meeting
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County parents are expected to voice their frustrations over recent bus policies during a School Board meeting Thursday, August 10.
Letter were recently sent to families, letting them know if bus service would be available for them or not.
Albemarle County Public Schools says roughly 1,000 students will not have bus transportation. Administrators blame the ongoing shortage of bus drivers, but some parents counter that issue is not new.
The first day of school in Albemarle County is Wednesday, August 23.
Thursday’s meeting gets underway at 6:30 p.m. at the County Office Building.
This is a developing story.
