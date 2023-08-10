Advertise With Us
Organizations team up to help Charlottesville-area nonprofits get political attention

The Center for Nonprofit Excellence in Charlottesville (FILE)
The Center for Nonprofit Excellence in Charlottesville (FILE)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Center for Nonprofit Excellence and UVA’s Batten Foundation are teaming up to teach nonprofits how to be excellent advocators. They’ll be hosting workshops this fall to help organizations get the political support they need.

Nonprofits rely on donations, grants, and public money to get their work done. That public money often comes from state and federal lawmakers, so getting their attention is critical.

“Lots of seats are open across the state, local and statewide elections. So that, we think, generates a lot of opportunity,” Brian Ullman with CNE said. “By taking what nonprofit organizations see every day and communicating that in a thoughtful, cohesive way to our leaders right there, they’re there, they are more likely to achieve their vision.”

Ullman says now is the time to talk with candidates on the campaign trail in Richmond, Charlottesville, and Albemarle County. It’s an opportunity to shine a light on challenges members across the community are facing.

“It’s both hoping that we can engage more people, but also making sure that we’re diversifying those that have the education and the skills and a sense of power to actually engage,” Brooke Lehmann with the Batten Foundation said.

Lehmann will be leading the sessions.

“Really giving them the skills, equipping them with what they need. Everything from who asked to speak with, how do you hold a meeting, what kind of information do you bring?” Lehmann said.

The three virtual workshops will be held in September, October, and November. Click here for more information.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

